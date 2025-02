KEARNS, Utah — A student was hit by a vehicle while on their way to Kearns Junior High School early Thursday.

According to the Granite School District, the unidentified student was in the crosswalk near the school when they were hit.

The extent of the student's injuries is not yet known.

FOX 13 News Law enforcement officers gather at scene where Kearns Jr. High School student was struck by a vehicle Thursday

