Student who brandished, threatened with firearm taken into custody at Springville High School

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A student was booked into a Juvenile Detention Center after threatening another student with a gun at Springville High School Thursday afternoon.

Police say the student faces related charges of aggravated assault, brandishing a weapon and bringing a dangerous weapon to school.

At 1:33 p.m., Springville officers were made aware of an incident at Springville High School that involved a student being threatened by another with a gun in the bathroom.

Upon arrival with a heavy law enforcement presence at the school, officers determined the identity of the suspect and that they had left the school after the incident.

The suspect was later located by detectives and officers.

It is believed that this was an isolated incident between two students and that there is no further threat to the public or student body.