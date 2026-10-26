Students unharmed after special education bus crashes into ditch in Weber County

FARR WEST, Utah — Two students are uninjured after their bus crashed into a ditch in Farr West on Monday afternoon.

The Weber School District tells Fox 13 News the crash happened just before 3 p.m. on 4000 North in Farr West.

According to school officials, the Freemont High School special education bus had two students on board when the driver attempted to turn around and the bus careened into a ditch.

No one was injured.

School officials say another bus was called to take the students to their destinations, and a tow truck responded to remove the bus from the ditch.

Additional details were not immediately available from local authorities.