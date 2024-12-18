Sugar House Pub warns other bars about 'sophisticated' fake IDs going around

SALT LAKE CITY — A bar in Salt Lake City that had alcohol service suspended is warning others in the area to be extra vigilant when it comes to minors using fake IDs.

Earlier this month, Sugar House Pub got in trouble after state investigators found 186 minors in the bar during a month-long investigation. The Department of Alcoholic Beverages then ordered that the bar indefinitely suspend its alcohol service.

Along with minors being found inside the bar, investigators also seized over 50 fake IDs.

On Tuesday, a lawyer representing Sugar House Pub issued a statement.

"SugarHouse Pub IDs every customer who enters the bar, using a state-approved scanning device. Any customer who fails an ID check is denied entry," said attorney Tanner S. Lenart. "We would like to take this opportunity to make other bar owners aware of how sophisticated fake IDS have become, how easily they are obtained by minors, and to encourage everyone to be more vigilant. We are currently working with the DABS towards a resolution."