Alcohol service suspended at Sugar House bar where minors found

SALT LAKE CITY — An emergency order issued Friday has halted all alcohol sales at a Sugar House bar where nearly 200 underage minors were found on one night last month.

The Department of Alcoholic Beverages announced the order indefinitely suspending alcohol service at Sugar House Pub in Salt Lake City.

On Nov. 22, the Utah Department of Public Safety reported 186 minors under the age of 21 were given criminal citations after being discovered in the bar during an investigation that started after multiple DUI arrests were linked to the location.

DABS, which oversees alcohol licensing in the state, said it is now reviewing the report that was provided Thursday by the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Along with minors being found inside the Sugar House Pub, investigators also seized over 50 fake IDs.

"This swift action to cease operation at the Sugarhouse Pub is a direct result of the DABS’s statutory obligation and mission-oriented commitment to promote public safety and protect from the harms of alcohol misuse," the department said in a statement.