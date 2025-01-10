Sugar House restaurant donates to victims of California wildfires

SUGAR HOUSE, Utah — Utahns are stepping up to help is at a local restaurant with ties to Southern California.

It's more than just about food at ‘El Cholo’ in Sugarhouse.

"I’m the 6th generation in my family to work in the restaurants, so it’s a very special place,” Gracie Tidwell's family started ‘El Cholo’ over 100 years ago. All their other locations are in Southern California, now dealing with the devastating fires.

"It’s been definitely impacting our family and our restaurants, so we're just kind of taking it day by day,” added Tidwell.

While they have one restaurant closed and others ready to evacuate, they are using their Utah location to help. ‘El Cholo’ is raising funds to help people recover and rebuild their lives.

"On Tuesday, January 14th, we're donating 20% of our sales to benefit the victims of the wildfires in California," added Tidwell.

They also hope to host a donation drive in the coming days to collect supplies for those in need.

"Obviously we have a lot of people who have moved out to Utah and a lot of people have been going to our restaurants for years, so it feels like a little piece of home, for them now that they are outside of California. We are definitely having people come in and ask about how our restaurants are doing, how our families are doing. So it’s been amazing to see that community,” added Tidwell.

Hoping to do their part to make a difference.

"It’s a special feeling of community. Obviously, no one wants something this devastating to happen, but it is really cool to be able to support the place that you care about a lot, and the people that you care about a lot," said Tidwell.