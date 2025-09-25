Sugar House road construction mostly ends (finally) to delight of many

SALT LAKE CITY — Construction in the Sugar House area of Salt Lake City has seemingly gone on for so long that many joke that the original pioneers who trekked to the area back in the 1880s were met by orange cones and detour signs.

But after years (yes, just years) of driver and pedestrian frustration, the roads have cleared.

During a ceremony Thursday, 2100 South in Sugar House, between 700 and 1300 East, was finally cleared of all obstacles that had popped up during the nearly two years of reconstruction in which streets were rebuilt and over 7,000 feet of pipes were replaced.

“This transformation wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work of City teams and crews, the input from nearby neighbors, and the patience of the small businesses that give Sugar House its character,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

The massive construction project, which was years in the planning, caused numerous issues for local businesses who claimed to have seen a decrease in traffic. Salt Lake City claims it provided more than $500,000 in construction mitigation to 175 businesses that were affected.

“It’s been a disaster from day one. Not just me but all our businesses," said All About Coins owner Bob Campbell back when the project started in early 2024.

It's not known how many businesses on 2100 South were actually shuttered solely because of the construction.

Along with the infrastructure improvements, more than 150 trees were planned on the road, and new bike racks and benches were also added.

While the centerpiece of the Sugar House reconstruction is over, it is not complete. Crews are still working on repaving 1300 East in the neighborhood, and expect to be finished by Thanksgiving.