Suspect arrested for opening fire at car in Logan

LOGAN, Utah — A suspect is in custody after firing gunshots in Logan Saturday afternoon.

Logan City Police said they were called to the area of 400 West and 1100 North for a shooting. Officers found a vehicle with bullet holes and shell casings nearby.

Police issued a reverse 911 call for nearby residents to shelter in place while they searched for the suspect.

They eventually located the adult male suspect and took him into custody with the help of a SWAT team. His name has not been released.

The shelter-in-place order was eventually lifted, and Logan Police say there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the community, although they are asking the public to avoid the area while the incident is still under investigation.

So far in the investigation, they have determined that there were people in the car when it was shot, but none of them were hit.