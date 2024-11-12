Suspect at large after Roy hit-and-run seriously injures man

ROY, Utah — A driver remains at large after allegedly striking and seriously injuring a pedestrian in Roy and fleeing the scene Monday.

The Roy City Police Department said the 66-year-old man was hit by the vehicle, which is believed to be a car, just before 6:30 p.m. at 3700 South Midland Drive.

The unidentified man was transported to the hospital due to the extent of his injuries.

Police described the car as being white or pearl white in color and missing its side-view mirror.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to call police.