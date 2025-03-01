Suspect on the run after causing 7-car pileup on I-15

SANDY, Utah — Police are searching for the suspect who fled the scene after a crash on I-15 with multiple cars involved.

Utah Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 12:45 p.m. Saturday in Sandy. The driver who they believe caused the crash fled in their vehicle.

Two people were injured, and one of them was taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries was not known.

UHP said they didn't get a license plate number, but they do have a vehicle description, although they did not share it with the public. The suspect was still outstanding as of 3:45 p.m.

The crash scene caused three lanes to be closed temporarily.