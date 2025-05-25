SWAT situation in West Valley City resolved after domestic incident between 2 brothers

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A SWAT team was deployed to a home in West Valley City Saturday night after a domestic violence incident between two brothers.

WVC Police said they got the call around 7 p.m. for the incident between the two men near 2000 West and 3300 South.

One of the brothers left the home, and the other one — considered the suspect in the incident — remained inside. Police said they believed there were weapons inside, so they sent a SWAT team out of precaution.

The situation was resolved around 11:15 p.m. after the suspect peacefully surrendered. Nobody was injured.