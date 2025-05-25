Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

SWAT situation in West Valley City resolved after domestic incident between 2 brothers

Image.jfif
Eric Brown | FOX 13
Police at the scene of a SWAT situation in West Valley City
Image.jfif
Posted
and last updated

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A SWAT team was deployed to a home in West Valley City Saturday night after a domestic violence incident between two brothers.

WVC Police said they got the call around 7 p.m. for the incident between the two men near 2000 West and 3300 South.

One of the brothers left the home, and the other one — considered the suspect in the incident — remained inside. Police said they believed there were weapons inside, so they sent a SWAT team out of precaution.

The situation was resolved around 11:15 p.m. after the suspect peacefully surrendered. Nobody was injured.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere