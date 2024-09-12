Sweetest of reunions for two members of Utah's 'Century Club'

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Dozens of people who gathered this week inside a room at Viridian Event Center were members of a very exclusive club, with none born later than 1924.

The 50 people who attended a special celebration in their honor made up a third of Utah’s centenarians.

When Utah residents turn 100, they automatically become members of the Governor’s Century Club. While greeting some of the club's members, Gov. Spencer Cox was in for a surprise when he met LuJeanne Ogden and Margaret Timoney.

Both women are 101 years old and grew up together in Richfield, but hadn’t seen each other in recent years and had no idea they were in for a reunion.



"It was wonderful," said Margaret. "I saw her daughter, who I recognized, and one of my kids said, LuJeanne’s here!"

The two have been best friends since they were six years old, and believe they’re the only one’s still around from the 104 students who made up the Richfield High School graduating class of 1941.

"We don’t know, but as far as we know, we don’t know anybody else that’s still living," Timoney said.

According to LuJeanne and Margaret, the key to reaching the century mark in age is rather simple.

"I think we’ve lived a long time because we do things we like to do. We like to golf, golfing all the time," shared LuJeanne.

The two plan to ride out their close friendship that’s in, at least, its 95th year.