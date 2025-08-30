Teen fighting for his life after being hit by car in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah — A teenager was severely injured and airlifted to the hospital Friday night after being hit by a car in Herriman.

Police said the victim and two other minors were exploring a residential development, which was still partly under construction, near 6364 W. Teton Ranch Drive. At one point, the victim — a 16-year-old boy — got out of the car while it was moving for an unknown reason. He was then hit. The incident happened around 9:35 p.m.

Police say they believe the driver — a girl of unspecified age — did not see the victim in front of the car. They added that she is fully cooperating, and so is another boy who was the passenger.

The teen victim was treated at the scene by Unified Fire Authority and South Jordan Fire Department personnel. He was then airlifted to a local hospital in "extremely critical condition," officials said.

The crash is under investigation.

