Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Teen run over during Eagle Mountain parade

file photo/stock image/generic graphic: emergency medical ambulance drowning EMT paramedic ambulance critical injury injured
(Archive)
File: Ambulance
file photo/stock image/generic graphic: emergency medical ambulance drowning EMT paramedic ambulance critical injury injured
Posted

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A teenage girl was taken to the hospital Saturday after being run over by a vehicle on a parade route in Utah County.

The 14-year-old was participating in the Pony Express Day Parade along Ranches Parkway in Eagle Mountain when the accident happened, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

The girl's foot was run over by a side-by-side ATV, and she was pulled to the ground.

She was taken to the hospital with scrapes and possibly broken bones. Her injuries are non-life-threatening.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere