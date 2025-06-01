Teen run over during Eagle Mountain parade

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A teenage girl was taken to the hospital Saturday after being run over by a vehicle on a parade route in Utah County.

The 14-year-old was participating in the Pony Express Day Parade along Ranches Parkway in Eagle Mountain when the accident happened, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

The girl's foot was run over by a side-by-side ATV, and she was pulled to the ground.

She was taken to the hospital with scrapes and possibly broken bones. Her injuries are non-life-threatening.