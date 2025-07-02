Teen shot, wounded in broad daylight outside West Valley City LDS church

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A teenage boy is recovering after he was shot in the parking lot of a church in West Valley City Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the victim, a 14-year-old boy, was in the parking lot of a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse around 12:50 p.m. Witnesses said a 4-door white sedan pulled up, and someone in the car called the victim by his name. The suspect then shot the victim after confirming his name.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are now searching the area for the vehicle and for the suspects.

No further information was immediately available.

