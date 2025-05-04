Teenage boy pulled from Weber River after over an hour in the water

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A teenager is in the hospital after reportedly jumping into the Weber River on Saturday and failing to resurface until being pulled out by a search and rescue team.

Officials said they received a report of a possible drowning around 5:30 p.m. near the 12th Street Airsoft Field in Marriott-Slaterville, just northwest of Ogden.

A group of boys were playing airsoft when some of them jumped into the river. One of them, a 17-year-old, did not come back up.

The Weber County Sheriff's Office deputies and search and rescue crew responded, along with Weber Fire. After about an hour and a half, the teen was found and retrieved from the river. He was airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital.

The victim's condition is not known at this time.

WCSO Lt. Mark Horton said the water was about 10 feet deep in the area where the teen was found. They believe the river current was a contributing factor.