Going, going, gone: Bees celebrate last weekend at Smith's Ballpark

SALT LAKE CITY — The Bee's final weekend at Smith's Ballpark starts tonight!

It's the end of an era, after 30 years at Smith's Ballpark the Salt Lake Bees are moving to a new home.

"It feels emotional, you know, I have a deep emotional connection to this place," said Bees Play-by-Play announcer, Tony Parks. "There's so much deep rich tradition and history so to hear people talk about usually their most emotional story it doesn't involve a homerun, or a score, or an opponent, it involves a family member."

But before the final goodbye, Parks is looking forward to enjoying the final three games – starting tonight with the 4th annual Go Gold to Strike Out Childhood Cancer Game, followed by Fan Appreciation Night and the Season Finale with Bark in the Park. Right now, all eyes are on Go Gold Night.

"It's an evening where everyone gets to just come together and honor and celebrate those who have gone through childhood cancer," said Kristen Vanleeuwen, Event Coordinator for the Huntsman Cancer Foundation.

Vanleeuwen says all the funds raised tonight go straight to childhood cancer research. "Whether it's people in the stands, the players, even the opposing team everyone here is just full of energy and excitement to be able to support such a great cause," Vanleeuwen said.

Although the Bee's family will have a new home next season, the memories made at Smith's Ballpark will live on and they hope you'll join them in making some final ones this weekend.

"I just hope they come out and feel the love that has been here throughout the entire existence of this ballpark," Parks said.