The Gateway preparing for annual Last Hurrah on New Year's Eve

SALT LAKE CITY — Austin Oestrich and his bandmates are preparing to perform for 20,000 people. “We've been playing since college, and we've just been growing and growing,” he said. “It's been a lot of fun just making music along the way.”

Indigo Waves will be ringing in 2025 at The Gateway’s annual ‘Last Hurrah’ on New Year’s Eve. “We're going to have a blast,” said Oestrich. “We have a lot prepared. We've been working on this for a bit.”

The Last Hurrah is Salt Lake City’s biggest and only New Year’s Eve celebration, said Julissa Breslin, Marketing Director for The Gateway. “We have performances on the stage,” she said. “We have buskers, we have pop up bars. We have a game room, family-friendly activities, as well as a VIP karaoke lounge and fireworks at midnight.”

From food and drinks at Hallpass to games at Dave and Buster’s, many of The Gateway’s vendors will be open late.

“What place do you want to start your new year, other with fun? Like, let's set off the vibes right, set off the mood right,” said Kimberly Dugan, Sales Manager for Dave and Buster’s. “We're going to start the new year ringing it with fun.”

There is plenty of parking at The Gateways garages; the festivities kickoff at 8:00 p.m. and go until midnight.