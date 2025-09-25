The Leonardo museum permanently closes due to building issues

SALT LAKE CITY — The Leonardo, a popular museum in downtown Salt Lake City, has permanently closed its doors due to issues with the decades-old building in which it is housed.

Located just south of the Salt Lake City Public Library along 200 East, The Leonardo was a hands-on museum that challenged visitors to use their creativity and curiosity during attraction's 15 years

"The Leonardo has inspired creativity and innovation as a vital, community-powered institution championing art, science, and technology for Utah’s residents and visitors alike," the museum said on its website. "We are deeply grateful for the support and involvement of our community, which has always been integral to our mission."

According to museum operators, the 61-year-old building needs "critical" infrastructure repairs, including to escalators, elevators and plumbing.

"Despite efforts with the City and dedicated vendors, these issues could not be overcome," the museum said.

As of Thursday, the museum has completely shut down its website, as well as all social media platforms.