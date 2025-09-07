Theatre community rallies after one Washington Terrace family faces tragedy 

WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah — On August 5th, the Benedicts were on their way home when they got into a car accident.

“We were stopped at a red light. Our light turned green. We proceeded through the intersection, about halfway through, we were t-boned,” said Madison Benedict, "I remember looking at him at one point and his car seat had had squished him in there, and I couldn't get him out, and that's one of the most horrific moments of my entire life.”

Madison’s son Everett, who is only a few months old, suffered brain damage and was hospitalized for four weeks.

Madison was also recovering from being in the hospital.

Jacci Florence, owner of Beverly’s Terrace Plaza Playhouse, thought it was time to do something.

“We got together, my husband and I, and said, let's just perform. Let's sell out the house. Every single dime we take in from ticket sales and concessions it goes to the Benedict’s,” Florence said.

Florence said Madison has performed at the theater before, and that the theatre community is a tight knit one.

“They're just supporting us in a way that I would have never expected or anticipated, and we are so grateful because we have years of therapy and recovery ahead of us, and so this benefit night is going to have a massive impact in our life and Everett’s life,” Benedict said.

She said her son is home, but is still on a feeding tube, and that they have to provide care almost every three hours.

The show being performed is The Wizard of Oz, which Benedict said has a whole new meaning to her now.

“A lot of the things that mattered to me don't matter so much anymore around this. My home, my family, that's ultimately the most important thing, and so I do think it relates to this show very well, that there is no place like home,” Benedict said.