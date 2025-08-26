Thick smoke seen rising from Ogden railyard fire

OGDEN, Utah — A thick plume of black smoke could be seen rising from a large fire in Ogden on Tuesday afternoon. The Ogden Fire Department said a railyard full of plastic construction pipe had caught fire.

The fire, which appeared to be originating from near 21st Street, could be seen for miles, although its cause is not yet known.

Video shows large flames burning at Ogden railyard fire (Stephanie Gray):

Ogden Fire

A bus bridge has been activated for the UTA FrontRunner due to the fire that runs between Ogden Central Station and Roy Station.

Video below shows fire burning in Ogden off I-15 (Krissy Collins):

Ogden Fire

