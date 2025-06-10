Thousands in Salt Lake area lose power

MILLCREEK, Utah — More than 6,000 homes and businesses in Salt Lake County lost power Monday evening, and some may not have it restored until 2 a.m.

The widespread outage started shortly after 6:30 p.m. due to a problem with the Cottonwood substation.

There are two main clusters of outages, according to Rocky Mountain Power, with most impacted customers being in Holladay, Millcreek and South Salt Lake. Some in Salt Lake City are also impacted.

The first cluster knocked out electricity for about 3,600 in zip codes 84124, 84117, 84106 and 84107. A second round of 2,600 happened around 8 p.m. in mainly 84121 and 84117.

A Rocky Mountain Power spokesperson told FOX 13 News that the estimated time of restoration is 2 a.m., although they are manually restoring some customers.

Impacted customers can stay up to date on the outage by going to rockymountainpower.net/outage or texting “STAT” to 759677, according to RMP.