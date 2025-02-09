Thousands of birds along Great Salt Lake shoreline die from avian flu, DWR says

SALT LAKE CITY — Since November, more than 15,000 wild birds have died along the shore of the Great Salt Lake from avian influenza (or bird flu), according to state officials.

After receiving a tip from viewers (see the video above), FOX 13 News reached out to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, which confirmed the small outbreak among one wild species of waterfowl. DWR said an estimated 15,000-25,000 eared grebes died along the lake's shore, "primarily due to avian influenza."

Although the number may sound staggering, DWR assured that it will not significantly impact the overall grebe population, as about 4 million migrate through the Great Salt Lake every year.

Anyone visiting the lake may find an alarming number of dead birds washing onto the shore in the coming months. The DWR said the salinity of the lake almost "pickles" the birds' carcasses, so they don't decompose like they would in a non-saltwater environment.

The DWR asks the public to contact the agency's nearest office if they come across at least five dead waterfowl or shorebirds. However, they're asked to do the same if they find even one dead raptor or scavenger (such as hawks, owls, ravens, vultures).