Three junior golfers from Utah will play at Augusta National

SALT LAKE CITY — It's a big week for three junior golfers from Utah. Logan Wilde, Nicklaus Miller and Blake Brown will play in the Drive, Chip and Putt national finals this Suday at Augusta National, the home of the Masters Tournament.

"It's awesome," said Miller. "To hear that I get to go to Augusta and then I hear that my two other friends from Utah are also going, it was pretty awesome."

I was so excited," said Wilde. "Being able to got to Augusta is every golfer's dream."

It's been a long road to get to the finals. It took both of them several years to earn a spot at nationals, during a three-round qualifying process.

It's very difficult, because you have to pretty much nine good shots to qualify," said Miller.

"It took me five years to qualify," said Wilde. "There is going to be a lot of nerves on the first tee shot especially. I always get super nervous in Drive, Chip and Putt, because every shot matters so much."

Whether they win or lose, it will be a Sunday unlike any other playing on the famed course before the Masters.

"I'm just trying to have fun really," said Wilde. "I'm trying to win at the same time, but whatever happens, happens."

"That's one of the craziest things in your life to be able to 13 and be able to go play at Augusta National is awesome."