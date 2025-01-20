Tooele reservoir with deadly history closed to public due to safety concerns

TOOELE, Utah — A popular reservoir with a deadly history in the foothills of the Oquirrh Mountains in Tooele has been closed off to the public over safety concerns.

Acknowledging that the closure of the Settlement Canyon Reservoir will be an "inconvenience," the Settlement Canyon Irrigation Company said the move was necessary due to its ice dangers.

"This wasn't an easy decision, but it's one we feel necessary to keep everyone safe," the company wrote.

Last year, a 20-year-old man died while rescuing a woman who had fallen through the ice and into the reservoir. Taylorsville resident Emaloni Lutui, a Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office deputy, went into the water and was able to help the woman out, but then he fell in and did not resurface.

Following an hours-long search, a dive team with an underwater robotic device located and recovered Lutui's body from the reservoir.

In 2023, a 14-year-old died after a group of teens fell through the ice. A police officer and two firefighters who went to help the group also fell into the water during the rescue. In that incident, officials said the ice was not as thick as needed for people to walk.

The Settlement Canyon Irrigation Company is a privately-held non-profit that provides irrigation water to Tooele City residents. In its announcement, the company claims its efforts to educate the public about the reservoir's dangers had been unsuccessful.

"This creates serious risks, and closing the reservoir is the only way we can truly prevent another tragedy from happening," the company said.

It's not known if the closure is permanent, or only temporary through the winter season.