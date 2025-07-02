Trader Joe's to expand in Utah outside of Salt Lake City area

OGDEN, Utah — The uber-chic experience of shopping at Trader Joe's in Utah will be expanding outside the Salt Lake Valley for the very first time.

With five locations already in and around Salt Lake City, the grocery store chain with unique options at discounted prices announced on June 24 that it will soon open a store in Weber County.

"We've consulted our maps and compass and have found a terrific location for a store in Odgen, UT," the announcement read. "We are proud to be joining the neighborhood, and to continue our commitment to providing nourishment to the surrounding communities through our Neighborhood Shares program."

While the company said Ogden in its statement, its own website claimed that Riverdale would be the home of the new location, which is actually southwest of Ogden.

An exact location of the new store wasn't released and the company didn’t share an opening date.

Whenever the Weber County store opens, it will likely be the seventh Utah spot for Trader Joe's, which is expected to open a Holladay location soon.