'Tragic accident:' 5-year-old Sandy child dies from gunshot wound

SANDY, Utah — A 5-year-old child in Sandy died from a gunshot wound after what is being called a "tragic accident" over the weekend.

The Sandy Police Department said officers responded to a call just before 1 p.m. on Saturday of a child with a possible gunshot wound. Before officers arrived at the scene in the area of 200 West Eastgate Drive, paramedics had already transported the child to the hospital.

According to the department, the unidentified child died at the hospital later the same night.

After speaking with those at the scene, police said their investigation found the incident to be a tragic accident involving young children, but did not release any additional information.