Truck rollover forces lengthy closure of Legacy Parkway

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A rollover accident involving a semi truck has caused a lengthy closure of Legacy Parkway in Davis County as crews attempt to rescue the pinned driver.

The accident occurred at approximately 1 p.m. near 1900 North in Centerville, with officials closing traffic nearly immediately in the northbound lanes.

The condition of the truck driver is not known, but two LifeFlight helicopters were brought to the scene, including one that carried additional medical personnel.

The driver was extricated just before 4:30 p.m., and the Utah Highway Patrol said he is in critical condition. One lane of traffic was opened in northbound lanes minutes later.