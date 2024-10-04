Watch Now
Truck smashes through front of Layton auto parts store

Auto Parts Store Truck
FOX 13 News
Onlookers gaze at damage caused by truck driving into Layton auto parts store
Auto Parts Store Truck
LAYTON, Utah — A Layton auto parts store suffered significant damage after a truck smashed through its front early Friday, sending the driver to the hospital.

The incident began when the truck and an SUV collided at a cross street near the NAPA Auto Parts store at 175 North Main Street. The collision caused the truck to veer off the road and into the business.

Store1.png

Because the truck had driven so far into the store, crews had to extricate the vehicles from inside.

The truck driver was transported to the hospital via ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the SUV was cited with a traffic violation.

Layton Auto Store Crash

No one inside the store was injured during the accident.

