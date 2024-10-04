Truck smashes through front of Layton auto parts store

LAYTON, Utah — A Layton auto parts store suffered significant damage after a truck smashed through its front early Friday, sending the driver to the hospital.

The incident began when the truck and an SUV collided at a cross street near the NAPA Auto Parts store at 175 North Main Street. The collision caused the truck to veer off the road and into the business.

Because the truck had driven so far into the store, crews had to extricate the vehicles from inside.

The truck driver was transported to the hospital via ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the SUV was cited with a traffic violation.

No one inside the store was injured during the accident.