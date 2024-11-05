Two arrested following 110 MPH chase and thousands of pills being found inside vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY — The FBI and Davis Metro Narcotic Strike Force have announced the arrest of two men Monday following a chase near Salt Lake City that reached speeds of 110 miles per hour.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, on Monday investigators believed that a suspect they had been tracking for weeks, 36-year-old Timothy Barfield, was re-entering the state of Utah.

Officials with the FBI Wasatch Metro Drug Task Force were able to identify the vehicle that Barfield was operating and responding agents recognized the passenger of the vehicle as a secondary suspect, 23-year-old Caleb Graham.

Due to the previous history of the suspects, officials made the determination that a high-risk stop was the safest way to conduct their investigation. Utah Highway Patrol units opted to assist in the traffic stop along the Tooele side of the Salt Lake City/Tooele County line.

During that stop, the suspects fled from the scene towards Salt Lake City. Officers noticed that a backpack was thrown from the vehicle during the chase, which investigators were later able to retrieve.

Officers would disable the vehicle by spiking the tires after they had reached 110 miles per hour. The suspects would then flee on foot southeast for about a mile before they were taken into custody.

The backpack that was thrown from the vehicle contained, according to police, 13.8 grams of fentanyl powder, 6000 fentanyl pills, 440 grams of methamphetamine, 471 grams of cocaine, 107 grams of crack cocaine, as well as marijuana and a scale.

The case is now pending a federal review for indictment as the investigation has yielded another 7 pounds of methamphetamine, one pound of cocaine, and multiple firearms at a residence Caleb and Timothy have been known to be residing at. That search was conducted four months prior to their arrest.

Both Graham and Barfield could face a list of charges including, possession with intent to distribute, failing to stop at command of law enforcement, and reckless driving.