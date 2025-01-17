Two ejected from delivery truck after crashing into Wasatch Mountain

EDEN, Utah — Officials have shut down Wasatch Mountain Road after two people were ejected over twenty feet from a crash Thursday afternoon.

At 3:30 p.m. deputies responded to the crash at 5300 North Powder Mountain Road, the driver of the box truck lost control before driving off the shoulder of the road and into the side of the mountain.

Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle, one was transported by medical helicopter and another was transported by ambulance.

Powder Mountain Road was briefly shut down to transport the patients but has since been reopened to one lane.

The investigation remains ongoing, no further details are available at this time.

