Two men arrested for kidnapping, assaulting woman in West Valley

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two West Valley men were arrested Thursday after police say they kidnapped and assaulted a woman multiple times.

According to arresting documents obtained by FOX 13 News, the investigation began when a FedEx driver reported a kidnapping in the area of 3100 South 5100 West just after 1:00 p.m.

The driver told police they saw one of the suspects grabbing a woman and throwing her down the street, providing camera footage that showed the incident, as well as the suspects' vehicle. FOX 13 News is choosing not to name either suspect in order to protect the victim's identity.

Neither the victim nor suspects were in the area when police arrived, but the victim's mother, who had been tracking the victim's cell phone, contacted Utah Highway Patrol, who were able to locate the vehicle, taking the two men into custody and transporting the victim to a nearby hospital.

While being treated, the victim told police she shared a child in common with one of the suspects and was also three months pregnant.

The victim described multiple instances of physical and sexual assault at the hands of said suspect. The most recent incident began when the suspect accused her of cheating on him and attacked her. She was able to grab a knife to protect herself, but the suspect's family was able to get it away from her, prompting her to flee the home.

She ran a couple of streets away before being found by the same suspect, leading to the incident described by the FedEx driver. Footage obtained from a different witness would show the two men striking the victim and forcing her into their car.

The victim said they drove to a nearby fast-food restaurant, where she once again attempted to flee by opening the car door before being pulled back in. One suspect closed the door while the other attempted to choke her to keep her from screaming.

From there, the suspects drove to a TRAX station in Murray, locking the car doors with the child-lock to keep her from escaping. It was at this moment where one of the suspects attempted to sexually assault the victim, prompting her to fight back, leading to even further attempts by the suspect to choke her.

Both men are currently being held at Salt Lake County Jail without bail, pending trial. They each are facing felony kidnapping, assault and domestic violence charges.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic or intimate partner violence, know that free and confidential help is available 24/7.

You can contact the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition by calling 1-800-897-LINK (5465) or visiting their website udvc.org

You can also contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by phone at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or through their online live-chat at thehotline.org

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, please call 9-1-1 immediately.