Man killed in overnight West Jordan mobile home fire

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A man was killed in an overnight mobile home fire in West Jordan, where more than 20 firefighters were called to the scene.

Crews responded to the first alarm in the area of 8500 S. Susan Way just before 1 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the mobile home. An immediate search of the home found the adult male inside.

Paramedics attended to the unidentified victim before he was transported to Jordan Valley Hospital, where he later died. No one else was found inside the mobile home.

A second alarm was issued before the fire was brought under control within 30 minutes.

No other injuries were reported in connection with the fire, which remains under investigation.