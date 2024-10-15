Watch Now
Two people in critical condition following rollover crash near Tooele

TOOELE, Utah — Two people are in critical condition following a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near Tooele Tuesday morning.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the road to the right and rolled.

One person was ejected from the vehicle while the other occupant had to be cut from their seatbelt.

One lane of eastbound I-80 remains closed as first responders work on the scene. They expect all lanes of traffic to be reopened before 7:00 a.m.

