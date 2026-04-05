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Two people injured following shooting in West Jordan

WJ Shooting
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WEST JORDAN, Utah — Two people were injured after an argument between two groups of people broke out at a public park in West Jordan Sunday morning.

West Jordan Police said this happened near Cougar Park at 6600 S. 4800 West, where two groups of people got into an argument.

The argument escalated to the point where at least one gun was brandished, and multiple shots were fired. Two people were transported to a local hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

Police are continuing to question witnesses and investigate the scene to determine the cause of the argument. They said some of those involved are not cooperating; however, they believe this was an isolated incident and poses no threat to the general public.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.

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