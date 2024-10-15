UDOT installs touchless crosswalk buttons at nearly 250 intersections across northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation has installed more than a thousand touchless crosswalk buttons at nearly 250 intersections. The hope is to increase pedestrian safety and accessibility using the radar-enabled buttons.

According to UDOT, they are one of the first in the nation to implement widespread use of accessible pedestrian signal (APS) technology at crosswalks.

APS technology uses two kinds of actions: movement like nodding or waving or activating an app to assist pedestrians. Once triggered, the APS alerts pedestrians through an audio feature using statements like "wait" and "walk sign is on" to keep pedestrians informed.

The department says that crosswalks with APS technology help people with varying disabilities safely cross streets. “I’m glad UDOT added the touchless crosswalk buttons," said Kris Johnson, a wheelchair-bound Provo citizen who visits the Provo Rehabilitation Center. “It’s made crossing the street much safer for me and several other residents at the care center.”

While UDOT has installed more than 1,000 buttons at nearly 250 intersections they say they plan to install the technology at every signalized intersection on state routes by 2033.

“This new crosswalk technology benefits everyone by facilitating safe and independent movement through pedestrian networks regardless of age or ability,” said Mike Blanchette, UDOT traffic engineer. “The app and touchless buttons are key components of an accessible, inclusive transportation system.”

Currently, APS technology is present at all state-managed streets in Cedar City and Moab and is expanding to Salt Lake City, Ogden, Provo, and Logan. But UDOT wants the public to participate in the installation process by flagging areas they wish were prioritized. People can submit an online form for the department to notify them of the need for APS technology at a certain crosswalk.

You can use the PedApp to activate the buttons or find out where the APS crosswalks are by using this online map. The PedApp also provides people with live, supplemental information at crosswalks, such as walking time remaining or the street name or direction they are heading. Sight-limited people can also use the app to help them locate crosswalk buttons.

Each intersection that has the technology comes at the cost of $7,000 according to UDOT. The department has allocated $800,000 per year for the purchase and implementation of the APS buttons.