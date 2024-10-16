Unattended fryer causes house fire in Lehi

LEHI, Utah — A house fire in Lehi Wednesday morning was caused by an unattended fryer, according to local officials.

The Lehi Fire Department said they were called to the blaze around 11:15 a.m. in the area of 300 East and 1130 South. The garage was "fully engulfed in flames" when fire crews arrived.

The homeowners were present at the time of the fire but were uninjured.

Firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading from the garage into the rest of the house. However, the interior of the home still sustained some "minimal" smoke damage.

The fire department said it was caused by an unattended fryer.

Officials said the family will be assisted by the American Red Cross.