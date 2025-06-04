University of Utah tennis player charged with rape

SALT LAKE CITY — A tennis player at the University of Utah has been charged with several counts of rape for an incident that allegedly occurred last year.

Berk Bugarikj, 21, was charged Tuesday by the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office with three counts of rape, two counts of forcible sodomy, and one count of object rape. All six are first-degree felonies.

The victim in this case told police that she was hanging out with a group of friends and Bugarikj at a bar in November. Afterward, she said they went to Bugarikj's home. She said she and Bugarikj went into his room and started kissing. She said she told him she didn't want to have sex, but he ignored her and raped her.

The woman said she tried to leave, but Bugarikj pushed her up against the wall and raped her again.

A no-bail warrant for Bugarikj's arrest was issued. It was not clear as of Tuesday evening whether he was in custody yet.

The Utes' tennis roster says Bugarikj is in his third year on the team. He is from Macedonia.