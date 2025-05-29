Unspecial delivery: Roadside mailbox art removed from I-80 over safety concerns

Despite it being a social media sensation, a popular roadside mailbox art installation along Interstate 80 has been removed due to safety concerns as summer traffic increases.

The mailbox, which had been positioned at mile marker 38 near the Bonneville Salt Flats, is an interactive art piece where travelers would stop to leave and take items.

"We don't know who put it there. Not exactly sure how long it's been there — but it's been there quite some time," said Sgt. Chad McCoy of the Utah Highway Patrol.

The installation had developed into an impromptu exchange point for travelers passing through the area.

"So people put things in there and somebody else would take it, almost like a time capsule sort of thing. I mean that's cool," said Patrick O'Brien, who was visiting the Salt Flats.

The mailbox was removed on Wednesday after officials determined it was creating dangerous traffic conditions.

"Frankly, it was causing a lot of distraction," explained McCoy. "Have a lot of people who would pull over. Then they'd pull back into traffic.

"In that area there's no merge lane — so we have a lot of near-miss crashes."

While some visitors expressed disappointment about the removal, others understood the safety concerns.

"It's always fun when art creates interaction. I mean that's an important part of making art. You make people interact in a way — but it needs to be seen in perspective with security, and there might be good reasons why they removed it," said Tonje Westby.

The timing of the removal coincides with the arrival of summer when highway traffic increases significantly.

"We're OK if they think we're a bit of a killjoy," McCoy admitted, "but if we're making an impact on keeping people safe, we're doing what we're supposed to."

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.