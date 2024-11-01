Upcoming election brings anxiety for some Utahns

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — We are just days away from Election Day. Many people in the Beehive State, heading to the polls in places like Salt Lake City and West Valley on Thursday to vote early.

"Us as American citizens, we have our responsibility to do that. That's, this is, this is what makes this country, the greatest country in the world," said Casey LeBeau, a lifelong West Valley City resident.

LeBeau told FOX 13 News on Thursday that he feels this is the most important election in his lifetime. He came to West Valley City hall to cast his vote.

The same could be said for Da'Jon Lang, a resident of Sandy.

"Since I spent so much time researching and everything like that, I come to a point where I feel pretty comfortable with, with where I'm at," said Lang.

With plenty of races, including the opportunity to elect our 47th president, some anxiety comes with the decision for those, like LeBeau.

"Anxiety is the perfect word to use, you know, it's just that it's, you feel not quite right, but like, you know, you still to like push through," said LeBeau.

Dr. Douglas Goldsmith has been a licensed psychologist for 35 years.

"I think what we're seeing this cycle is people have been so stressed, they're so tired," said Dr. Goldsmith. "There's tremendous amount of angst about it."

Dr. Goldsmith says the election has been a topic of discussions he's had with clients and families over the last few months.

"I'm talking about 80 to 100 families," said Dr. Goldsmith. "I'm even hearing this from kids that the kids are saying, I'm worried that if one wins or the other wins, I'm going to be in danger, I'm worried about what's going to happen to our family."

FOX 13 News asked Dr. Goldsmith what he's advising people to do, with the election fastly approaching.

"One is the parents need to really be mindful that their children have been listening with half an ear and many of them are really anxious," said Dr. Goldsmith. "I really encourage adults to realize that worrying and anxiety isn't going to change the outcome of the election."

As for voters, like Lang and LeBeau.

"Hopefully things do run smoothly and you know, and it is over and we can put this behind us and keep moving forward as a country," said Lang.

"It would be nice for it to be over just to, like, at least not have that tension for sure," LeBeau added.