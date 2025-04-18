Watch Now
US-89 closed between Kaysville and Farmington due to series of crashes

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Southbound US-89 is closed currently due to a series of crashes caused by the colder weather in northern Utah.

According to officials, there have been 23 vehicle crashes on that stretch of the roadway. Six people were injured and one was taken to the hospital for further care.

Utah Highway Patrol has closed southbound US-89 from Kaysville to Farmington while they clean up from the crashes. Northbound US-89 has lane closures as well, but isn't completely shut down.

Troopers say they believe the crashes are due to the ongoing weather. Drivers are asked to take some extra time getting to where they need to be today.

