Utah AMBER Alert activated for missing Glendale infant

GLENDALE, Utah — An AMBER Alert has been issued for an 18-month-old child, Josephina Jiminez, who a woman may have abducted on Friday.

Jiminez has brown hair and brown eyes, while the suspect, 32-year-old Holly Angelina Smith, is five feet and four inches, 100 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police state Smith violated a court order to surrender custody after the Utah Division of Child and Family Services notified investigators that a judge ordered Smith to surrender custody of her daughter.

Officers believe Smith and Jiminez were last seen in the area of 1801 South 900 West in Salt Lake City. Investigators believe she may have been on foot near 1300 South near the Jordan River Trail.

Smith was last known to be wearing black Adidas pants, a light color sweater with blue Vans shoes. Jiminez wearing a brown onesie.

Investigators have reason to believe family members may be assisting Smith in avoiding law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salt Lake City police at 801-799-3000 or simply dial 9-1-1.

