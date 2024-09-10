Utah boy wins top prize at Mini Bull Rider World Championship

OGDEN, Utah — Utah is now the home to the World Champion of Mini Bull Riding. 11-year-old Hoyt Horton from Elmo, Utah won the title at an event in Ogden on Saturday.

Hoyt is only 11-years-old but is already in his fourth year of rodeo competitions. He started out riding sheep but dreamed about riding bulls. "... this year I actually did good. Really good," Hoyt told FOX 13 News. "The other years was, they were good but they weren't awesome."

My Local Rodeo

The champion attributes this year's success to him being able to get more practice under his belt. He says that he practices at least once a week for competitions. "He's a super hard worker," Hoyt's mom, Haylie Horton, expressed to FOX 13 News. "He went into this competition with winning in mind like that's, he wasn't gonna come home until he won and he's on his barrel every day like he just practices so hard."

His parents, and grandparents, Hoyt says are supportive of his bull riding dreams. And for them this win was also super fulfilling. "It was a feeling that I don't think any of us have ever had because it was such and big deal. And he just, he did so good the whole week and when he won it, it was a great feeling," Haylie explained.

Along with the bragging rights that come with being a world champ, Hoyt was also awarded a $10,000 prize for the win. And the town threw him a celebratory parade when he got home.

As one commentator said following his winning ride, "The world needs more Hoyt Hortons that's for sure."