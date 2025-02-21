Utah CEO dies in Idaho reservoir helicopter crash

ALPINE, Utah — The CEO of a Utah company was killed after a helicopter crashed into an Idaho reservoir on Thursday.

Bradford Brown of Alpine was killed following the crash into Ririe Reservoir, which is east of Idaho Falls. Another person in the helicopter was transported to the hospital, although their identity and condition has not been released.

The 59-year-old Brown was the CEO and founder of ATL Technology, according to the East Idaho News. The BYU graduate founded the Springville company which designs and manufactures medical devices in 1993.

Brown was also a board member of BioUtah, whose website said he was a private pilot who flew helicopters and airplanes and had over 4,200 flight hours. It's not known if Brown was piloting the helicopter at the time of the crash.

His biography also said Brown was a father of six children and two grandchildren.

The East Idaho News reports the Bell 505 Jet Ranger X helicopter left Rexburg–Madison County Airport at approximately 4:16 p.m. Thursday before crashing nearly 25 minutes later.

The FAA and NTSB are leading the investigation into the crash.