Utah County norovirus outbreak linked to oysters, state officials say

UTAH COUNTY — A norovirus outbreak recently occurred in Utah County, and government officials say it may have been caused by contaminated oysters.

An investigation into the outbreak has linked it to frozen half-shell oysters imported from South Korea, according to Tuesday's announcement from the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) and the Utah Department of Health and Human Services.

On July 24, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a recall of said oysters that were harvested in "Designated Area No. 1" between Dec. 30, 2024, and Feb. 6 of this year. The UDAF is extending that recall's time frame to Aug. 6.

The UDAF said the recalled products were distributed to restaurants in Cache, Davis, Salt Lake, and Utah counties — but they say there may have been others that they're not aware of. Specific restaruants were not mentioned. They're urging Utahns to not eat any half-shell oysters from the impacted harvest area, and asking restaurants and retailers not to sell them.

The announcement said the UDAF was informed Monday about a specific batch of oysters harvested in February that tested positive for norovirus, which led them to expand the recall warning.