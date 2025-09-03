Utah County officials confirm 5 West Nile Virus cases, 4 with neuroinvasive symptoms

PROVO, Utah — The Utah County Health Department has confirmed five probable human cases of West Nile virus in Utah County. Of those 5 cases, four are neuroinvasive cases, the more serious illness.
The announcement from the Utah County Health Department comes just weeks after Salt Lake County confirmed its first human case of West Nile virus.
NORTHERN UTAH
First human case of West Nile virus detected in Salt Lake County
In 2024, public health officials confirmed 14 people in the state contracted the virus and 12 of those resulted in the neuroinvasive form of the disease. There were no recorded deaths from the virus in 2024.
Officials say that due to the high number of positive mosquito pools and multiple human cases with symptoms, it is clear that West Nile virus is present across Utah County. To aid in protecting the community, Utah County Mosquito Abatement crews are conducting additional assessments and applying targeted treatments in neighborhoods where the cases were identified.
Most people who are infected with West Nile virus do not develop symptoms. However, about one in five develop symptoms such as:
- Fever
- Headache
- Body aches
- Nausea and vomiting
- Swollen lymph nodes or skin rash
Here are some tips on staying safe from West Nile virus:
- Use an EPA-registered mosquito repellent with DEET, permethrin, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus; follow package directions about application.
- After dusk, wear long sleeves and pants.
- Drain standing water in yards (old tires, potted plant trays, pet dishes, toys, buckets, etc.).
- Keep roof gutters clear of debris.
- Clean and stock garden ponds with mosquito-eating fish or mosquito dunks.
- Ensure door and window screens are in good condition so mosquitoes cannot get inside.
- Keep weeds and tall grass cut short; adult mosquitoes look for these shady places to rest during the hot daylight hours.