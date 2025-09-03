Utah County officials confirm 5 West Nile Virus cases, 4 with neuroinvasive symptoms

PROVO, Utah — The Utah County Health Department has confirmed five probable human cases of West Nile virus in Utah County. Of those 5 cases, four are neuroinvasive cases, the more serious illness.

The announcement from the Utah County Health Department comes just weeks after Salt Lake County confirmed its first human case of West Nile virus.

In 2024, public health officials confirmed 14 people in the state contracted the virus and 12 of those resulted in the neuroinvasive form of the disease. There were no recorded deaths from the virus in 2024.

Officials say that due to the high number of positive mosquito pools and multiple human cases with symptoms, it is clear that West Nile virus is present across Utah County. To aid in protecting the community, Utah County Mosquito Abatement crews are conducting additional assessments and applying targeted treatments in neighborhoods where the cases were identified.

Most people who are infected with West Nile virus do not develop symptoms. However, about one in five develop symptoms such as:



Fever

Headache

Body aches

Nausea and vomiting

Swollen lymph nodes or skin rash

Here are some tips on staying safe from West Nile virus: