Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Utah driver charged with DUI following driving wrong way on Interstate

file photo handcuffs arrest arrested jail police
FOX 13 file
file photo handcuffs arrest arrested jail police
Posted

LEHI, Utah — Officers with the Lehi Police Department say they have arrested a man who allegedly drove the wrong way on Interstate 15. 24-year-old Hyrum Clifford Warren Kanip has been charged with driving under the influence, an open container in a vehicle on a highway, and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, on Sunday at 4:04 a.m. officers were called for reports of a wrong-way driver on southbound I-15 in Lehi. When officers stopped the vehicle, it was observed to be facing north in the south bound HOV lane.

Officers spoke to the driver, Hyrum, and say they noticed his speech was slow and quiet. He told officers that he was going from a downtown Salt Lake City location to his apartment in Salt Lake City. Hyrum also allegedly told officers that he believed he was somewhere in Midvale.

Hyrum was taken to a local police department to perform field sobriety tests. Officers say the location change was out of an abundance of caution.

Hyrum later would be subjected to a breathalyzer test which showed a 0.197 BAC. Officers who searched his vehicle also state they found an open container of an alcoholic beverage.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere