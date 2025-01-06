Utah driver charged with DUI following driving wrong way on Interstate

LEHI, Utah — Officers with the Lehi Police Department say they have arrested a man who allegedly drove the wrong way on Interstate 15. 24-year-old Hyrum Clifford Warren Kanip has been charged with driving under the influence, an open container in a vehicle on a highway, and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, on Sunday at 4:04 a.m. officers were called for reports of a wrong-way driver on southbound I-15 in Lehi. When officers stopped the vehicle, it was observed to be facing north in the south bound HOV lane.

Officers spoke to the driver, Hyrum, and say they noticed his speech was slow and quiet. He told officers that he was going from a downtown Salt Lake City location to his apartment in Salt Lake City. Hyrum also allegedly told officers that he believed he was somewhere in Midvale.

Hyrum was taken to a local police department to perform field sobriety tests. Officers say the location change was out of an abundance of caution.

Hyrum later would be subjected to a breathalyzer test which showed a 0.197 BAC. Officers who searched his vehicle also state they found an open container of an alcoholic beverage.