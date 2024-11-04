Utah food truck owner accused of attempting to assault woman in the back of his truck

SALT LAKE CITY — Police in Salt Lake City have arrested the owner of a food truck in the city accusing him of attempting to assault a woman that had been lured into his truck. The suspect is 47-year-old Ibrahim Bakar.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, the incident happened on Friday at 2:30 a.m. Police write that the victim had been taken into the suspect's food truck with the promise of giving her free food.

The victim alleges that this was the second time the suspect had invited her into his truck, however this second time he closed and locked the door to the truck so the victim couldn't leave.

The victim told police that she attempted to leave Bakar's truck but was pushed and forced to sit down. The victim would then mouth silently to other customers in line to not order food.

Another woman who had noticed the victim go into the truck and not come out would then go to the truck's door knocking until it opened. That's when the victim was able to escape the truck.

While on the scene, police say two other possible victims approached them to state that the suspect had approached them to try and lure them into the truck.

Police would state in court documents that Bakar is also being investigated for a similar incident with a separate victim back in January.