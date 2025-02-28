Utah former federal workers react to judge ruling mass firings likely unlawful

SALT LAKE CITY — Rumors were circulating among IRS workers in Ogden last week leading up to their sudden termination, said Shaylie Bybee.

“They say, ‘I have to verbally let you know that you are terminated because we don't have any paperwork for you,’ and so nothing in writing, no emails, no guidance on how long our benefits are still good for,” she said. “They gave us one day of administrative leave.”

Shaylie was devastated to be thrown out of a job where she was serving small business owners and self-employed Utahns.

“I kind of loved it because people calling IRS are really stressed, and they're afraid it's important stuff, and they would end the call relieved and excited for the next step and hopeful,” she said. “And I just felt really rewarded with that kind of work.”

This week, a federal judge in San Francisco found the mass firings were likely unlawful.

“Our tax dollars take care of our veterans who risked everything for our freedom,” said Gregory House, a disabled veteran and former Public Affairs Specialist with the Salt Lake City VA. “They take care of our public lands that inspired America, the beautiful our students who are going to take this country into the future and so much more. That is what makes America great.”

"People aren’t going to want to work for the federal government anymore," said House.

“Even if it does turn out that these firings are illegal and jobs become reinstated, it’s going to be really difficult to feel safe as a probationary employee who is just the victim of time, essentially,” he said.

Bybee wants federal employees to speak out about the work they do, pushing for a more thoughtful approach

“I'm all for cutting government waste,” she said. “Let's do it. Let's absolutely save some tax dollars. This is not the right way to do it. This is not respectful. This is not responsible.”