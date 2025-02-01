Utah Hockey Clubs fans are asked which name is the best

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Mammoth, Utah Hockey Club, or Utah Outlaws are the options for Utah’s newest NHL Franchise.

Before their game Friday night at the Delta Center, fans gathered outside to talk about their votes.

There was a mixture of all three.

Some people wanted to keep the name as Utah Hockey Club, while others opted for something new.

In a sea of sky blue, fans are wondering if a new logo will emerge.

“I think like a mammoth, and you had like a hockey stick on it, like the tusks and the puck,” Riann Brady, a hockey fan said. “So, the mammoth, the hockey stick, then the puck. I think that would be kind of cool.”

Others described their thoughts on a possible Outlaw logo.

“I feel like maybe the outlaws would be with them with the mask and hat and maybe a hockey stick,” Jared Canales said.

Although these fans may not be able to agree on a team name, they can all agree that they love to watch their state be represented in the rink.

“I think the best part is the atmosphere. It’s always just so fun and loud and just like it’s easy to get into,” Brady said.

After a lot of fans, and a tally of votes, it was too close for us here at Fox 13 News to call.

We’ll have to wait and see what those real results are inside the arena.